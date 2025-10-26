Wyatt (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Wyatt drew the questionable tag for Week 8 after being limited in practice all week, and he has been cleared to return from a two-game absence due to a knee injury. His return means Karl Brooks and Nazir Stackhouse will both see a small dip in rotational snaps at defensive tackle, though rookie sixth-rounder Warren Brinson (hamstring) is inctive for Sunday's game.