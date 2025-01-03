Wyatt (concussion) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Bears.

Wyatt was diagnosed with a concussion after exiting last Sunday's game against the Vikings, but he practiced in full all week, so it's fair to wonder if he was even truly concussed, as that sort of quick recovery from a concussion is almost unheard of these days. Through 13 games this season, Wyatt has 22 tackles (16 solo), including nine TFLs and 5.0 sacks, and a pair of fumble recoveries as a rotational defensive lineman.