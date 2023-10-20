Wyatt (knee) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against Denver, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Wyatt seems to have suffered a knee injury at some point over the last two weeks, which has held him to limited participation in Green Bay's practices. The 2022 first-round pick has recorded 13 total tackles, four tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks through five appearances this year. If Wyatt is unable to go this Sunday, Karl Brooks will likely see an uptick in work on the Packers' defensive line.