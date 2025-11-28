Wyatt suffered a fractured ankle in Thursday's win over the Lions, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Wyatt had to be carted off the field during the fourth quarter versus Detroit, and it's expected to be a season-ending injury for the 27-year-old defensive lineman. Wyatt was enjoying a fine season, posting 27 tackles (15 solo), including 4.0 sacks, seven QB hits and a pair of pass breakups through 10 contests. Nazir Stackhouse and Warren Brinson will likely need to play elevated snaps up front moving forward.