Wyatt (knee) did not participate in Wednesday's practice.

Wyatt has not played or practice since suffering a knee injury during Green Bay's Week 4 tie against Dallas. The 2022 first-rounder would have to return to practice over the next two days to have a chance at playing against the Cardinals on Sunday. Karl Brooks, Nazir Stackhouse and rookie sixth-rounder Warren Brinson will continue to see additional snaps at defensive tackle for as long as Wyatt is out of action.