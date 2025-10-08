Wyatt (knee) did not participate in Wednesday's practice.

Wyatt suffered a knee injury during the Packers' Week 4 tie against the Cowboys. He was labeled as week-to-week by head coach Matt LaFleur after the game, and the 2022 first-rounder has opened Week 6 prep with a DNP. Wyatt will have two more chances to practice in at least a limited capacity but could enter Sunday's game with the Bengals with an injury designation. Nazir Stackhouse would see a significant increase in snaps at defensive tackle if Wyatt isn't able to play, and rookie sixth-rounder Warren Brinson would be in line to be active for the first regular-season game of his NFL career.