The Packers selected Wyatt in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 28th overall.

The Packers exit the first round with no wide receivers, and both of their selections were Georgia defenders; linebacker Quay Walker at 22nd overall and now Wyatt at pick No. 28. Wyatt (6-foot-3, 304 pounds) is more of a gap-shooting tackle than one who takes on double teams, but with a 4.77-second 40 he has the burst to thrive in a gap-splitting role.