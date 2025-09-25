Packers' Devonte Wyatt: Limited at practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wyatt (knee) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday.
Wyatt suffered a knee injury in the team's 13-10 loss to the Browns in Week 3, and head coach Matt LaFleur described him as day-to-day Monday. The defensive lineman will have two more opportunities to log a full practice before Sunday night's contest in Dallas.
