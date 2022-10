Wyatt (quadriceps) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Giants in London, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Though he took a questionable tag into the weekend, Wyatt never seemed to be trending toward playing after he was a non-participant in the Packers' final two practices of Week 5. With Wyatt sidelined for Sunday's game, the Packers won't have much depth on hand between starting defensive ends Dean Lowry and Jarran Reed.