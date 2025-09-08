Wyatt registered three tackles (one solo) and a sack in Sunday's 27-13 victory over the Lions.

Wyatt started a game for the first time since 2023, and the 49 snaps he played were the most among the nine defensive lineman that took the field Sunday for the Packers. Wyatt is a former first-round pick who is under contract through the 2026 season, so expect him to remain busy along Green Bay's defensive front.