Head coach Matt LaFleur said Monday that Wyatt is considered "day-to-day" due to a knee injury that he suffered during Green Bay's 13-10 loss to Cleveland on Sunday, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Wyatt played a season-low 38 defensive snaps in Sunday's loss and did not record a tackle. His practice participation over the coming week will be worth monitoring, as it will indicate his chances of playing in the Packers' Week 4 clash against the Cowboys on Sunday, Sept. 28. Nazir Stackhouse and Karl Brooks would be in line to see additional snaps at defensive tackle alongside Colby Wooden for as long as Wyatt is sidelined.