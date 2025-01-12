Wyatt (lower leg) is questionable to return to Sunday's NFC wild-card matchup with the Eagles.
Wyatt suffered a lower leg injury in the first quarter, placing some doubt on his ability to return to action. In his absence, Tedarrell Slaton and Colby Wooden will see an increase in workload.
More News
-
Packers' Devonte Wyatt: Ruled out for rest of Sunday•
-
Packers' Devonte Wyatt: Cleared to play•
-
Packers' Devonte Wyatt: Won't return vs. Minnesota•
-
Packers' Devonte Wyatt: Being evaluated for concussion•
-
Packers' Devonte Wyatt: Will play vs. Jacksonville•
-
Packers' Devonte Wyatt: Could return in Week 8•