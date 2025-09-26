Wyatt (knee) was a full participant at practice Friday, Aaron Nagler of Cheesehead TV reports.

Wyatt opened the week as a non-participant at practice Wednesday due to a knee injury that he suffered in the team's Week 3 loss to the Browns, but he was able to log a full session Friday, clearing the way for him to play Sunday night in Dallas. The defensive tackle has compiled five total tackles (three solo), including 2.0 sacks, while also adding two passes defensed over three contests this season.