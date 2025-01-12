Wyatt (lower leg) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's NFC wild-card game versus Philadelphia.
Wyatt is now officially done for the day after suffering a lower leg injury in the early moments of Sunday's game. Tedarrell Slaton and Colby Wooden will continue to operate in more significant roles on Green Bay's defensive line.
