Wyatt (ankle) suffered a severe ankle injury that is likely season-ending, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Wyatt was carted off during the fourth quarter of Thursday's Thanksgiving victory over the Lions, and the injury appears to be just as severe as the extraction indicated. If the starting defensive tackle's season is indeed over, Karl Brooks (ankle) and Nazir Stackhouse will likely be called on to step into expanded roles.