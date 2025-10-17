Wyatt (knee) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Wyatt originally suffered the knee injury in Week 4 and was considered week-to-week. This will mark his second consecutive absence, though it's been three weeks since the injury due to a bye week. Wyatt was unable to practice in any capacity during the week, suggesting he may not be all that close to returning.