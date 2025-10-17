Packers' Devonte Wyatt: Set for another absence
By RotoWire Staff
Wyatt (knee) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.
Wyatt originally suffered the knee injury in Week 4 and was considered week-to-week. This will mark his second consecutive absence, though it's been three weeks since the injury due to a bye week. Wyatt was unable to practice in any capacity during the week, suggesting he may not be all that close to returning.