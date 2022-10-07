Wyatt (quadriceps) didn't practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Giants in London, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

After being limited during Wednesday's practice due to a quadriceps injury, the rookie defensive tackle was downgraded to a non-participant for Thursday and Friday's sessions. Wyatt appears to be trending in the wrong direction, but he still has a shot to suit up in Week 5. Regardless, he's played just 16 defensive snaps over the past three weeks, so his potential absence wouldn't have a major impact on Green Bay's defense.