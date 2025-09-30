Head coach Matt LaFleur said Tuesday that Wyatt is considered week-to-week due to a knee injury that he suffered during the Packers' 40-40 tie with the Cowboys on Sunday, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

The good news for the Packers is that they are on the bye for Week 5, so Wyatt may not miss any time if he's cleared to play in Green Bay's Week 6 tilt against Cincinnati on Sunday, Oct. 12. Nazir Stackhouse saw a significant increase in defensive snaps following Wyatt's injury Sunday, and the former would be in line to see more work in rotation at defensive tackle if the latter misses time. Wyatt has logged six tackles (three solo), including 2.0 sacks, and two pass defenses through four games this season.