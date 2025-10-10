Wyatt (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Wes Hodklewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Wyatt suffered a knee injury during the second quarter of the Packers' Week 4 tie to the Cowboys. Even with the Packers on a bye for Week 5, the injury was severe enough to keep him out of practice all week and rule him out for Sunday's home game. Nazir Stackhouse, Colby Wooden and rookie sixth-rounder Warren Brinson are in line to see more snaps at defensive tackle in Wyatt's absence.