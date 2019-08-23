Packers' Dexter Williams: 12 touches in preseason game No. 3
Williams had 11 carries for 27 yards and one reception for five yards in Thursday's preseason loss to the Raiders.
Williams did not do anything particularly notable Thursday, but his performance was far better than it was in the exhibition game the previous week. Williams and Tra Carson continue to compete for the No. 3 running back spot on the Packers' depth chart, and Williams still likely has a better chance to make the squad. Each player will get one more chance to show what he can do with extended playing time next week.
