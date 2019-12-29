Play

Williams is active for Sunday's game in Detroit, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

The Packers invested a sixth-round pick earlier this year in Williams, but the rookie has only been called upon three other times this season, the last being Week 9. With Jamaal Williams (shoulder) sidelined, Dexter Williams will join Tyler Ervin as the available reserve running backs behind Aaron Jones.

More News

