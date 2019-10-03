Williams is preparing to dress as the Packers' backup running back for Sunday's game against the Cowboys in the likely event Jamaal Williams (concussion) isn't cleared to play, Wes Hodkiewicz of the team's official site reports.

After cracking the 53-man roster at the conclusion of the preseason, Williams, a sixth-round pick out of Notre Dame, has been inactive for the Packers' first four games. With Williams sustaining a concussion in the Week 4 win over the Eagles and having yet to resume practicing in any capacity, however, the rookie looks on track to make his debut by virtue of being the lone healthy backfield option available behind starter Aaron Jones and fullback Danny Vitale. In such a scenario, Jones would likely handle an even greater snap share than he usually does, but Williams could be in store for a handful of touches when the veteran needs a breather.