Coach Matt LaFleur said Thursday that the Packers will rely more on Williams in this weekend's game against the Lions if Jamaal Williams (shoulder) is ruled out for the contest, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

After exiting early in Monday's win over the Vikings, Jamaal was listed as a non-participant in practices Wednesday and Thursday, a sign that he may be trending toward an absence in Week 17. Along with Dexter, LaFleur suggested that fullback Danny Vitale (knee) could pick up some of the snaps typically designated for Jamaal, but Vitale's availability is also muddled after back-to-back absences from practice. Even if both banged-up backs sit out Sunday and clear a path for Dexter to step into the No. 2 role, the rookie is unlikely to see much work behind top option Aaron Jones, who isn't expected to be rested with the Packers needing a win to clinch a first-round bye in the playoffs.