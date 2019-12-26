Packers' Dexter Williams: Could see added snaps Week 17
Coach Matt LaFleur said Thursday that the Packers will rely more on Williams in this weekend's game against the Lions if Jamaal Williams (shoulder) is ruled out for the contest, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
After exiting early in Monday's win over the Vikings, Jamaal was listed as a non-participant in practices Wednesday and Thursday, a sign that he may be trending toward an absence in Week 17. Along with Dexter, LaFleur suggested that fullback Danny Vitale (knee) could pick up some of the snaps typically designated for Jamaal, but Vitale's availability is also muddled after back-to-back absences from practice. Even if both banged-up backs sit out Sunday and clear a path for Dexter to step into the No. 2 role, the rookie is unlikely to see much work behind top option Aaron Jones, who isn't expected to be rested with the Packers needing a win to clinch a first-round bye in the playoffs.
More News
-
Packers' Dexter Williams: Makes debut in blowout•
-
Packers' Dexter Williams: Sidelined again Monday•
-
Packers' Dexter Williams: Healthy scratch Week 5•
-
Packers' Dexter Williams: Could make NFL debut Sunday•
-
Packers' Dexter Williams: Inactive Thursday•
-
Packers' Dexter Williams: Second week on inactive list•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Biggest questions for every NFC team
Will Cam Newton, Jameis Winston or David Johnson be on new rosters in 2020? Might Dallas and...
-
Biggest questions for every AFC team
Are we at the end of an era for Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger and Philip Rivers? Where will...
-
Week 17 news and notes
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 17, including...
-
Year-end review, early 2020 preview
The Fantasy Football Today team reviews the 2019 season with lessons learned, and gives a sneak...
-
Week 17 Fantasy Football picks, rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Tom Brady has had an up and down season, but he's going to finish it on a high note in Week...