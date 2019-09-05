Packers' Dexter Williams: Deemed inactive Thursday
Williams (coach's decision) is inactive for Thursday's game at Chicago.
While the rookie made the Packers' 53-man roster out of the preseason, Williams won't be available to the backfield in his first potential contest. The team will rely on Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams to fuel the ground game.
