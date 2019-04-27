The Packers selected Williams in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 194th overall.

Williams was arrested in 2016 for marijuana possession and possession of a handgun with a license, the latter of which was dropped, and also missed a portion of his senior season due to an undisclosed team suspension. Still, the Notre Dame product ran for 995 yards and 12 touchdowns across 158 carries in the aforementioned campaign, displaying enough burst to accelerate through the hole and enough agility to routinely get around the corner on outside carries. That likely won't be as easy to replicate on the NFL level, but the fact Williams is a proven workhorse certainly can't hurt with injury-prone Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams currently slotted above him on the depth chart.