Packers' Dexter Williams: Healthy scratch Week 5
Williams (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game in Dallas.
There was a belief Williams would get his first NFL action with Jamaal Williams (concussion) out of commission, but both Williams have found themselves on the inactive list. Behind Aaron Jones, Tra Carson is the only RB available to the offense, though fullback Danny Vitale is on hand for touches.
