Packers' Dexter Williams: Inactive Thursday
Williams (coach's decision) is inactive for Thursday's matchup against the Eagles, Jason Wahlers of the Packers' official site reports.
Williams has yet to make his NFL debut. With Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams both healthy, it appears as though the rookie sixth-round pick simply doesn't factor into Green Bay's plans on offense.
