Williams was elevated to the Packers' active roster Saturday.
It's an especially interesting designation given Aaron Jones' (calf) tentative status for Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, but should Jones ultimately be ruled inactive expect Jamaal Williams and AJ Dillon to split the bulk of the carries, with Williams contributing almost exclusively in passing downs. Dexter Williams saw just 10 offensive snaps as a rookie last season, carrying the ball five times for 11 yards, so it's almost assured Williams would simply provide depth behind Jamaal Williams and Dillon.
