The Packers are expected to elevate Williams from their practice squad prior to Thursday's game against the 49ers, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.

Green Bay is perilously thin at running back entering the Week 9 matchup, as Jamaal Williams and AJ Dillon reside on the reserve/COVID-19 list, while top option Aaron Jones (calf) is uncertain to return from a two-game absence. Even if Jones is cleared to play, he may not be ready to handle a normal snap load, so both Tyler Ervin and Williams are expected to have roles in Green Bay's game plan. Williams' outlook in particular would improve if Jones sits out, as the 5-foot-10, 192-pound Ervin has seen most of his action at receiver in 2020 and profiles as more of a change-of-pace option out of the backfield. Meanwhile, Williams is more of a traditional back, albeit one with limited NFL experience (10 career offensive snaps and five carries).