Packers' Dexter Williams: Limited work in Week 17
Williams had two carries for nine yards in Sunday's victory over the Lions.
Williams was activated in Week 17 for just the fourth time all season with Jamaal Williams (shoulder) inactive, but he saw only limited work while playing the third-most snaps among Packers running backs. Jamaal Williams is expected back for the playoffs, so Dexter Williams will likely serve only as depth the rest of the way.
