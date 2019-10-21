Packers' Dexter Williams: Makes debut in blowout
Williams made his NFL debut in Sunday's victory over the Raiders and had three carries for two yards.
Williams was a healthy scratch for the Packers' first six games of the season, but he was activated for Sunday's contest, and got a chance to make his professional debut in the fourth quarter with the Packers well ahead on the scoreboard. Williams is simply insurance behind both Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams at this point, but with Tra Carson no longer in the organization, he is now seemingly locked into the No. 3 spot on the depth chart.
More News
-
Packers' Dexter Williams: Sidelined again Monday•
-
Packers' Dexter Williams: Healthy scratch Week 5•
-
Packers' Dexter Williams: Could make NFL debut Sunday•
-
Packers' Dexter Williams: Inactive Thursday•
-
Packers' Dexter Williams: Second week on inactive list•
-
Packers' Dexter Williams: Deemed inactive Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Believe It or Not: Bench Falcons?
Heath Cummings breaks down Week 7's biggest news and helps you process it, beginning with Matt...
-
Week 8 Early Waivers: Edmonds stars
David Johnson unexpectedly played a limited role in Week 7. Did Chase Edmonds do enough to...
-
Week 7 Injuries: Ryan, Thielen, more
More key injuries are marring Week 7 Sunday. Here's the likely impact heading into Week 8.
-
Week 7 Injuries: Kamara out; Who's in?
There's no shortage of big injury news to catch up on ahead of Sunday's action. Here's the...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 7.
-
RB Preview: Replacing Kamara
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 7 including what you should...