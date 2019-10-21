Williams made his NFL debut in Sunday's victory over the Raiders and had three carries for two yards.

Williams was a healthy scratch for the Packers' first six games of the season, but he was activated for Sunday's contest, and got a chance to make his professional debut in the fourth quarter with the Packers well ahead on the scoreboard. Williams is simply insurance behind both Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams at this point, but with Tra Carson no longer in the organization, he is now seemingly locked into the No. 3 spot on the depth chart.