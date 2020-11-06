Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said that the knee injury Williams sustained in Thursday's 34-17 win over the 49ers is "potentially" a long-term concern, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

After AJ Dillon and Jamaal Williams placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week, the Packers called up Dexter Williams from the practice squad ahead of Thursday's contest to provide depth at running back behind Aaron Jones and Tyler Ervin. Williams carried two times for eight yards in the second quarter before being announced as out for the remainder of the contest coming out of halftime. Though LaFleur didn't get into specifics about the injury, the Packers apparently fear Williams could miss significant time, pending the results of his follow-up tests. The Packers should have a good chance of getting at least one of Jamaal Williams and Dillon back for their next game Nov. 15 against the Jaguars, so Dexter likely wouldn't have been a part of the backfield rotation beyond this week even if he hadn't gotten hurt.