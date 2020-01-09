Packers' Dexter Williams: No practice Thursday
Williams is not participating in Thursday's practice due to an illness, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
Williams will have one more opportunity to up his level of activity ahead of Sunday's NFC divisional-round game against Seattle. With Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams both operating at full health, the rookie sixth-round pick will likely only play a reserve role if healthy.
More News
-
Packers' Dexter Williams: Limited work in Week 17•
-
Packers' Dexter Williams: Active Week 17•
-
Packers' Dexter Williams: Could see added snaps Week 17•
-
Packers' Dexter Williams: Makes debut in blowout•
-
Packers' Dexter Williams: Sidelined again Monday•
-
Packers' Dexter Williams: Healthy scratch Week 5•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
1/9 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew dissects 2019 quarterback draft strategy, trends and results...
-
2019 win percentage analysis: TE
Tyler Higbee's big late-season run vaulted him to the top of the tight end winning percentage...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge: Divisional picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
2019 win percentage analysis: WR
Breshad Perriman? Few could have imagined the late-season surprise as the No. 1 finisher in...
-
McCarthy's impact on Cowboys offense
Dave Richard looks at Mike McCarthy's body of work with the Packers, and how that will translate...
-
Stealing Signals: AFC North review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the AFC North.