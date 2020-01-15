Packers' Dexter Williams: Not on injury report
Williams (illness) is not listed on Wednesday's injury report.
Williams sat out the divisional-round win over Seattle due to an ailment, and he now appears back to full health. The rookie sixth-round pick is on track to play his usual reserve role during Sunday's NFC Championship Game in San Francisco.
More News
-
Packers' Dexter Williams: Inactive for divisional-round game•
-
Packers' Dexter Williams: Status in question for Sunday•
-
Packers' Dexter Williams: No practice Thursday•
-
Packers' Dexter Williams: Limited work in Week 17•
-
Packers' Dexter Williams: Active Week 17•
-
Packers' Dexter Williams: Could see added snaps Week 17•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty TE rankings update
Heath Cummings says there's plenty of potential at tight end, but not everyone will fulfill...
-
Dynasty WR rankings update
Heath Cummings says receivers approaching 30 should probably be passed over or traded away.
-
Stealing Signals: NFC South review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the NFC South.
-
Dynasty RB rankings update
Heath Cummings says there's been a changing of the guard at running back, and there's another...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge top picks, lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Playoff challenge rankings
Get ready for your NFL playoff Fantasy challenges with Jamey Eisenberg's rankings for each...