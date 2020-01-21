Packers' Dexter Williams: Plays sparingly in rookie season
Williams appeared in four games during his rookie season and accumulated 11 yards on five carries.
Williams spent the entire season on the Packers' 53-man roster, but he was activated only four times and played sparingly in those instances. The Packers clearly see some potential in Williams, but they did not invest more than a sixth-round pick in him, so he will presumably need to earn a roster spot in training camp.
More News
-
Packers' Dexter Williams: Not on injury report•
-
Packers' Dexter Williams: Inactive for divisional-round game•
-
Packers' Dexter Williams: Status in question for Sunday•
-
Packers' Dexter Williams: No practice Thursday•
-
Packers' Dexter Williams: Limited work in Week 17•
-
Packers' Dexter Williams: Active Week 17•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Injury Report: Conference Championship
As you get ready for the Conference Championship round playoff challenges, make sure you're...
-
Stealing Signals: AFC West review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the AFC West.
-
DFS plays for championship round
DFS lineup choices are more challenging for championship round weekend with fewer options and...
-
McCarthy's impact on Cowboys offense
Dave Richard looks at Mike McCarthy's addition to the Cowboys, even if he's not the one doing...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks and lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Players who could change teams for 2020
Here's a gander at who might be changing teams — and/or getting paid — this offseason.