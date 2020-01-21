Play

Williams appeared in four games during his rookie season and accumulated 11 yards on five carries.

Williams spent the entire season on the Packers' 53-man roster, but he was activated only four times and played sparingly in those instances. The Packers clearly see some potential in Williams, but they did not invest more than a sixth-round pick in him, so he will presumably need to earn a roster spot in training camp.

