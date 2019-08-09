Williams rushed 14 times for 62 yards and caught his lone target for 18 yards in Thursday night's 28-26 preseason win over the Texans.

Williams was handed a big chunk of playing time with Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams both sidelined by hamstring injuries. The rookie sixth-rounder did fairly well for himself, showing some wiggle while ripping off a game-long 14-yard run and going for another big gain through the air. With Green Bay's other tailbacks producing very little Thursday, Williams is surely trending toward a roster spot, and will aim to impress further next week versus the Ravens.