Packers' Dexter Williams: Quiet in second preseason game
Williams had three carries for five yards and one reception for four yards in Thursday's preseason loss to the Ravens.
Williams piled up 80 yards on 15 touches in the Packers' exhibition opener, but he was quiet in the box score in Game 2, and made a couple mishaps that aren't readily apparent, dropping a screen pass with a lot of space in front of him and being involved on a botched handoff -- the fumble was charged to quarterback Tim Boyle -- deep on the Packers' own side of the field. None of the Packers' running backs stood out Thursday, so Williams' chances of making the roster presumably weren't affected much. He does have a ways to go, though, it seems, before he is ready to play a key role.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Why I'm still drafting Andrew Luck
Heath Cummings isn't ready to throw in the towel on Andrew Luck.
-
Fade the preseason noise?
August is full of information, both good and bad, and preseason hype season can be difficult...
-
Don't want to draft list
Who are the players you should avoid at their current ADPs? Dave Richard shares his annual...
-
ADP review: Cardinals sinking?
Is it time to panic about the Cardinals' offense after another tough preseason performance?...
-
Sleepers, breakouts, and busts to know
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Fade Green
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...