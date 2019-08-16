Williams had three carries for five yards and one reception for four yards in Thursday's preseason loss to the Ravens.

Williams piled up 80 yards on 15 touches in the Packers' exhibition opener, but he was quiet in the box score in Game 2, and made a couple mishaps that aren't readily apparent, dropping a screen pass with a lot of space in front of him and being involved on a botched handoff -- the fumble was charged to quarterback Tim Boyle -- deep on the Packers' own side of the field. None of the Packers' running backs stood out Thursday, so Williams' chances of making the roster presumably weren't affected much. He does have a ways to go, though, it seems, before he is ready to play a key role.