Williams rushed nine times for 34 yards and a touchdown, and caught both his targets for 30 yards in Thursday night's 27-20 preseason win over the Chiefs.

Williams entered the game behind Tra Carson, who finished with six carries for 25 yards and one catch for 14. The rookie sixth-rounder did well by totaling 64 yards on his 11 touches, but he'll be most pleased by his three-yard touchdown during the fourth quarter, which ultimately won the Packers the game. Whether Williams has done enough to earn a regular-season roster spot remains to be seen, but his effort Thursday should at least help his cause.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • jameis.jpg

    Fantasy football sleepers: Get Duke

    SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...

  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    QB Tiers 7.0

    With the preseason almost over, the quarterback tiers and strategies have taken shape. Dave...

  • NFL: Detroit Lions at Oakland Raiders

    RB Tiers 7.0

    How many running backs are too many? Where is the best value? Should running backs be ignored...

  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    WR Tiers 7.0

    Last year was one of the best for wide receivers in recent memory. Will 2019 see a repeat?...

  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    TE Tiers 7.0

    You can get a big edge on your competition by taking an elite tight end early. Is it worth...

  • darren-waller-1400.jpg

    Deep sleeper Fantasy picks

    Dave Richard combs through preseason games and NFL rosters every summer to find the deep sleepers...