Williams rushed nine times for 34 yards and a touchdown, and caught both his targets for 30 yards in Thursday night's 27-20 preseason win over the Chiefs.

Williams entered the game behind Tra Carson, who finished with six carries for 25 yards and one catch for 14. The rookie sixth-rounder did well by totaling 64 yards on his 11 touches, but he'll be most pleased by his three-yard touchdown during the fourth quarter, which ultimately won the Packers the game. Whether Williams has done enough to earn a regular-season roster spot remains to be seen, but his effort Thursday should at least help his cause.