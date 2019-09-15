Williams (coach's decision) is once again on the inactive list for Week 2's matchup against the Vikings.

While Williams showed flashes of promise in the preseason, he isn't a back expected to be highly involved in the offense barring a shakeup ahead of him on the depth chart. Aaron Jones is the clear No. 1, while Jamaal Williams likely finds his way on the gameday roster due to his tremendous ability in pass blocking and blitz pickup. While there's still some long-term upside here, don't expect much from Williams while the aforementioned two backs are healthy, unless he can find a way to carve out a role on special teams.