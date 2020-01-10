Packers' Dexter Williams: Status in question for Sunday
Williams (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's divisional-round game against the Seahawks, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.
Williams is one of three Packers battling an illness this week, which kept him off the practice field entirely. With Jamaal Williams (shoulder) back in action Sunday, Dexter Williams was an unlikely candidate to see the field anyway, let alone be active, so the bug may be enough to ensure he's among the team's inactives.
More News
-
Packers' Dexter Williams: No practice Thursday•
-
Packers' Dexter Williams: Limited work in Week 17•
-
Packers' Dexter Williams: Active Week 17•
-
Packers' Dexter Williams: Could see added snaps Week 17•
-
Packers' Dexter Williams: Makes debut in blowout•
-
Packers' Dexter Williams: Sidelined again Monday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Stealing Signals: AFC East review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the AFC East.
-
What will Rivera, Scott Turner do in DC?
Combining the history of Ron Rivera and Norv Turner's son and new OC Scott Turner gives some...
-
DFS plays for divisional round
Jamey Eisenberg helps make DFS lineup choices for what projects to be a typically tasty divisional...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge: Divisional lineup
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
1/9 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew dissects 2019 quarterback draft strategy, trends and results...
-
2019 win percentage analysis: TE
Tyler Higbee's big late-season run vaulted him to the top of the tight end winning percentage...