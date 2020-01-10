Williams (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's divisional-round game against the Seahawks, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Williams is one of three Packers battling an illness this week, which kept him off the practice field entirely. With Jamaal Williams (shoulder) back in action Sunday, Dexter Williams was an unlikely candidate to see the field anyway, let alone be active, so the bug may be enough to ensure he's among the team's inactives.