Williams is one of four tailbacks on the Green Bay roster after the team cut Kapri Bibbs earlier in June.

The rookie sixth-round pick is in excellent position for a spot on the 53-man roster, likely competing with 26-year-old Tra Carson (ribs) for a single job. Williams may even have an opportunity to push Jamaal Williams for backup work -- a potentially valuable role given that lead back Aaron Jones has suffered three MCL sprains in two pro seasons. Jones returned healthy for the start of the offseason program and reportedly is in much better shape after he changed his diet to reduce sugar intake.