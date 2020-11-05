The Packers elevated Williams from the practice squad to the active roster in advance of Thursday's contest in San Francisco, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Green Bay's backfield has been whittled down to few available and healthy bodies, with AJ Dillon testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this week and Jamaal Williams joining him on the reserve/COVID-19 list as a high-risk close contact. With Williams temporarily on the active roster, the Packers have two RBs who don't have injury designations -- also, Tyler Ervin -- but the team is hopeful Aaron Jones will be cleared to play through a calf injury. Whether it's a two- or three-headed backfield Thursday, Williams figures to get some work, which has been difficult to come by in one-and-a-half seasons as a pro. In five appearances, he has just five carries for 11 yards on 10 offensive snaps.