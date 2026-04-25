The Packers selected Jackson in the sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 201st overall.

Jackson (6-foot-1, 194 pounds) spent the first two years of his collegiate career at USC, where he emerged as a starter in 2023 before transferring to Alabama. There, he started all 13 games in 2024 and 10 of 15 appearances in 2025. The 23-year-old's consistency in coverage leaves much to be desired, as evidenced by his total starts and snaps declining in his final year with the Crimson Tide, but Green Bay appears intrigued by upside provided by the former track sprinter's speed (4.41-second 40-yard dash). Jackson stands to begin his career with the Packers primarily in a developmental role and potentially also as a special-teams contributor.