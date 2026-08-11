Packers' Domani Jackson: Recovering from offseason surgery

Head coach Matt LaFleur said Tuesday that Jackson is working his way back from core muscle surgery that he underwent in the offseason, Weston Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

"Hopefully [Jackson will] be out there shortly," LaFleur told reporters following Tuesday's training camp practice. Jackson was a sixth-round selection of the Packers in the 2026 NFL Draft following a four-year college career, the last two years of which he spent at Alabama. He's unlikely to see much playing time on defense, but Jackson could stick around on the 53-man roster as a contributor on special teams.