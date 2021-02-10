Dafney caught two passes for 26 yards and a touchdown over five games with the Packers in 2020.

Dafney signed with the Colts after going undrafted last year, but he eventually found his way onto the Packers' roster and wound up playing about a quarter of the snaps in each of the team's two postseason contests. Dafney's stats don't jump off the page, but with him earning a regular role late in the season, he's a good bet to come away with a spot when the Packers finalize their roster at the end of training camp.