Dafney is on the preseason PUP list with a knee injury, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
Dafney was placed on the PUP list earlier this week, though the nature of the injury was previously undisclosed. The 24-year-old will need to pass a physical before being allowed to take the field for training camp.
More News
-
Packers' Dominique Dafney: Hits PUP list•
-
Packers' Dominique Dafney: Earns regular role by season's end•
-
Packers' Dominique Dafney: Scores first career touchdown•
-
Packers' Dominique Dafney: Promoted to active roster•
-
Dominique Dafney: Sent down to practice squad•
-
Packers' Dominique Dafney: Rises to active roster•