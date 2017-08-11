Packers' Don Barclay: Out with ankle injury
Barclay (ankle) is out for the remainder of Thursday's game against the Eagles, Jason Wilde of ESPN.com reports.
Barclay is a utility lineman, and one of only two on the Packers who has natural center ability. Corey Linsley will play in his place.
