Packers' Don Barclay: Reaches injury settlement
The Packers released Barclay (ankle) off injured reserve Tuesday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN reports.
Barclay was placed on the IR prior to the start of the season. The 28-year-old has been with the Packers since being drafted in 2012. He will now be free to find a new opportunity once his health allows it.
