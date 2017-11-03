Packers' Donatello Brown: Signs with Green Bay
Brown signed a contract with the Packers on Friday.
Brown spent time with the Packers this summer but was let go ahead of the season opener and signed to the practice squad. He'll look to carve out a role on special teams while serving as depth at corner.
