Packers' Donatello Brown: Slapped with exclusive rights tender
The Packers tendered Brown's contract Monday, Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
The decision to tender Brown, an exclusive rights free agent, means that he'll be back in Green Bay next season. No matter, with no NFL snaps on his resume, he may have a tough hill to climb if he hopes to crack into the defensive rotation.
